Felon suspected of theft at Walmart arrested for having gun and warrant in Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Around 8:40 p.m. on September 24, deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office were at the Walmart in Spanaway when loss prevention requested their help to remove a man suspected of stealing.

After the deputies saw the man taking tags off clothing they approached the man.

According to deputies, when they asked the man to walk to the loss prevention office to talk, the hesitant man began to walk with the deputies before bringing the bag he was carrying to his chest.

The man reached for his bag, but before he could open it, deputies stopped him and forced him to the ground when he resisted.

Deputies handcuffed the man, then took him into the office and searched his bag, where they found a gun with a 31-round magazine.

After looking into the man’s history, deputies found a warrant for his arrest and a felony conviction.

The man was arrested for first-degree unlawful possession of a gun.

©2024 Cox Media Group