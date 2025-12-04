Felon faces 10+ charges after ramming police vehicle, injuring 2 SPD officers in Chinatown

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

A 39-year-old felon, armed with a gun, was arrested in the Chinatown-International District on Wednesday for allegedly ramming a police vehicle with a stolen car, which injured two Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man asleep behind the wheel of a sports car in an underground parking garage at 400 S. Jackson Street, SPD announced.

SPD determined that the sports car was reported stolen on Nov. 24.

Officers tried to approach the sleeping man, but he quickly turned violent after he woke up.

“When officers attempted to contact that individual, he woke up, became startled, and he started ramming a police vehicle with officers nearby,” SPD Detective Eric Muñoz said.

Two officers were injured in the incident while multiple other officers attempted to apprehend the suspect.

A taser was deployed during the incident to stop the suspect, and he was ultimately arrested.

The suspect now faces charges for several crimes, including:

Three counts of assault in the first degree

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Possessing a stolen firearm

Obstructing a law enforcement officer

Narcotics possession

Two misdemeanor warrants for driving while license suspended

Three felony warrants for burglary

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to the scene to provide medical aid to the two injured officers, who had minor injuries. Both officers were transported to a local hospital to receive a medical evaluation for blood exposure.

After the arrest, SPD seized a stolen handgun, loaded magazines, ammunition, 1.9 grams of methamphetamine, 7.9 grams of marijuana, burglary tools, and bolt cutters.

“After they arrested this individual, they found he’s wanted for multiple felony warrants for his arrest, and the firearm that was in his possession was in fact stolen,” Muñoz said.

SFD evaluated the suspect and transported him to Harborview Medical Center. After he was released from the hospital, the suspect was booked into the King County Jail.

SPD noted that the suspect is a previously convicted felon for burglary and eluding police, which prohibits him from having firearms.

