Felon attempting escape on scooter arrested after tossing stolen gun in White Center

A traffic stop in White Center led to the arrest of a wanted felon after he attempted to escape on an electric scooter, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident happened on Sept. 17, when a traffic unit tried to pull over a man riding an electric scooter without a helmet.

Instead of stopping, the man ran and tossed a gun while trying to get away.

The deputy quickly caught up with him and took him into custody.

Investigators said the firearm had been reported stolen.

The man, who has prior felony convictions, is not legally allowed to have a gun.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of possessing a stolen firearm, narcotics possession, and multiple outstanding felony warrants.

