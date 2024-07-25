Felon arrested in Seattle’s Capital Hill neighborhood on DUI, gun charges

SEATTLE — A missing license plate on a suspicious car led to the arrest of a felon and the discovery of a gun and drugs.

On Monday at 10:11 p.m., patrolling officers spotted a suspicious car without a license plate in the 800 block of East Harrison Street in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Officers discovered the driver was impaired and had drug paraphernalia.

As police investigated, they saw a gun inside the car. After getting a search warrant, they found a loaded Polymer80 handgun and took it as evidence. What was suspected to be narcotics and drug paraphernalia were also recovered.

Because the driver was previously convicted of a felony, he is not allowed to have a gun.

The 42-year-old was arrested for DUI and unlawful possession of a firearm and was booked into the King County Jail.

