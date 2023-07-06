‘Feels good to be back’: King Félix raises the All-Star flag atop Space Needle

SEATTLE — It’s time to play ball! All Star Week is here, with Seattle Mariners legend Félix Hernández kicking off celebrations at the top of the Space Needle Thursday morning.

“Feels good to be back here in my hometown, man I love this place,” Hernández said before raising the All-Star flag. “Being here for All-Star weekend is awesome.”

“I’m nervous -- I’m afraid of heights,” he added.

Hernández got emotional looking back at his own time as a Mariner, as memories of the King’s Court came rushing back.

“King Court that’s the best part of baseball,” said Hernández.

It’s been more than 20 years since Seattle hosted the Midsummer Classic.

“This is actually our third chance to host here in Seattle, it was 22 years each time, so ‘79, 01, now here in 2023,” Mariners President of Business Operations Catie Griggs said.

Over time, the event has grown from being one game to a whole five-day celebration.

“It really is a celebration, kicking off tomorrow night with the HBCU swingman classic, with our own Ken Griffey Jr,” Griggs said. “He is going to be cheering on everyone, and it’s something where there’s events every single day, not only in the ball park, not only at Playball Park at Lumen Field, but throughout our entire community.”

The goal is have an event that everyone can be a part of.

All-Star Week is expected to bring over 100,000 fans to the area.

