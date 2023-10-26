Feeling insecure? Here’s how to protect your home and yourself

SEATTLE — KIRO 7 is continuing our coverage on security with insight on how to protect your home.

Finding security issues in homes is part of Sarah Lawson’s job.

Lawson is a Seattle Police Department Crime Prevention Coordinator who oversees the North Precinct.

If you’re in a neighborhood in her precinct, you can email her and request a security assessment of your home.

One of the most common problems Lawson said she sees is landscaping.

“With lots of houses, people like their privacy. They like to have their foliage (and) they have these beautiful gardens. But it kind of gets overgrown, unruly, and creates these blind spots. So, if I’m walking up my driveway and I’ve got these big bushes, somebody could be hiding behind there to potentially victimize me,” said Lawson.

As a recent attempted home invasion in Kent showed, home security starts before you even enter your doors.

“If we’re out in public, we should always at least be somewhat vigilant — somewhat being aware of our surroundings, having our head on a swivel, (and) making sure that we’re paying attention to the people, the cars, the environment around us,” Lawson said. “As you’re driving home, take notes of the cars around you. Take notes of the people around you.”

According to Lawson, if you feel like a car is following you, drive to the nearest police precinct, law enforcement agency, or well-lit public space like a gas station.

Lawson also said if you’re unsure if you’re in an emergency situation, call 911 just to be safe.

Other tips from Lawson:

Know your entry points: be aware of all paths leading into your property and/or home, then work to secure those entries — such as doors, windows, sliding doors, and crevices.

No blind spots: keep bushes and shrubs trimmed down to 2 feet, along with trees limbed up to 6 feet. While foliage can be beautiful, it can also create blind spots for thieves to sneak through.

Bright LED lights: if you have lighting, choose brighter and whiter bulbs. This will not only spotlight potential crimes but also allow for more accurate descriptions of suspects seen committing a crime by a neighbor or witness.

