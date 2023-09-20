Federal Way teacher stabbed at school; police say suspect is former student

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A former student who’s suspected of stabbing a teacher at a Federal Way private school was arrested on Tuesday.

The stabbing happened Monday afternoon at the Holy Innocents School of the Northwest in the 2500 block of South 298th Street. The small school has less than 40 students.

When officers arrived, both the suspect and the victim, a teacher in his mid-50s, were gone.

Police found the teacher and two witnesses at a local hospital. They told officers what happened and identified the suspect as 32-year-old Tyler Lawler, according to Federal Way Police.

Detectives learned that Lawler was a former student at Holy Innocents and returned to the school, where he stabbed the teacher.

The motive for the attack has yet to be determined.

Lawler’s last known address was in South Seattle, and he was arrested by Seattle Police on Tuesday after an employee at the Veteran’s Hospital on Beacon Hill recognized him from news stories and called 911.

©2023 Cox Media Group