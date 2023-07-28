Federal Way restaurant burglarized 5 times in 4 months

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A Federal Way restaurant was burglarized five times in four months, and workers are fed up.

The manager of the Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant in Twin Lakes, Edgar Vega, shared Ring video of the burglars in action.

The first break-in was in February. Another happened on Apr. 7. In both cases, ATMs were the target.

Several masked and armed men connected an ATM to a pickup truck and yanked the machine out of the door.

In the other three burglaries, liquor was stolen.

Vega said he sees the thieves a few times a week and thinks they’re teens who live in an apartment complex next door.

“It’s very frustrating. I’ve called and asked, ‘What do you want me to do if I see them?’ (Police) say, ‘Just give us a call back and let us know you’ve seen the suspect over the burglary.’ I’ve done it. When I call, they almost seem bothered, they almost seem like it’s a waste of time,” said Vega.

Vega estimates the break-ins have cost the business more than $20,000.

