FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way officers are searching for a gunman suspected in a late night shooting

Police were called to the Kitts Corner Apartments along 336th Street near Celebration Park around 9 p.m., where officers found a wounded 27-year-old woman.

Medics took her to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say suspects took off in a car after the shooting. There’s no word on their descriptions.

