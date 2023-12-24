Federal Way officers investigating after driver allegedly kills 2 pedestrians

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Officers are investigating after a driver allegedly killed two pedestrians on Friday.

Around 11:55 a.m., officers went to South Star Lake Road and Military Road after reports of a car versus pedestrian accident, said the Federal Way Police Department.

An initial investigation showed that the driver was traveling south on Military Road and allegedly crossed the opposite lane, hitting two pedestrians on the east side of the street.

After hitting the pedestrians, the driver allegedly kept going until they hit a barrier.

Police said the two pedestrians died at the scene.

The driver was taken to Harborview for injuries they got during the crash.

The Federal Way Major Accident Investigation Team is currently investigating and it is unknown at this time if there were signs of impairment.

