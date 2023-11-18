Federal Way drug trafficker arrested in 2022 sentenced to 10 years in prison

SEATTLE — A Federal Way man who was arrested in 2022 was sentenced to prison last week, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

The 43-year-old man, arrested in August 2022, was caught with 10 pounds of methamphetamine, half a kilo of fentanyl pills, and three guns.

According to the DOJ, Tawn Tzo Saeteurn pleaded guilty in April 2023 to possessing drugs with an intent to distribute them and possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

The news release said Saeteurn was going to deliver the meth and fentanyl pills to a drug purchaser.

When he arrived with the drugs, he was arrested and his car was searched. Police found a .22 caliber pocket pistol in the driver’s side door, a .38 caliber Titan Tiger revolver on the floorboard of the passenger seat next to the meth, and a 9mm Glock hidden in the gap between the driver’s seat and the center console.

They also found some fentanyl powder, in addition to the pills, $2,495, plastic baggies, two scales, and five cell phones.

“Your continued dealing shows that you had little or no respect for the law,” said U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones at Friday’s sentencing hearing.

