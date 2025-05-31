Federal Way apartment complex sees two homicides this month

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Angie Agostino was hard at work with her window open Thursday afternoon. Then, an unmistakable sound rang throughout her apartment complex.

“I was sure it was a gun,” Agostino said. She called 911, and her fear was confirmed as police arrived to find the body of a 20-year-old man. In between her call and their arrival, several things felt off to Angie.

Agostino says she saw a man, who she believes would have been in eyesight of the body, casually saying that someone should call 911.

“He goes kind of, like, he was just talking to a friend, not like emergent,” Agostino said.

Shortly after, a woman ran from where the body was.

“She was running like you would run if you were nervous or scared. I can’t tell you how I know that, it’s just a feeling I got,” Agostino said.

Then, there were the vehicles that were driving by the body as well, especially a van that she said looked like a homemade ice cream truck.

“Now, am I noticing this because I’m heightened or because I’ve never heard an ice cream truck in this neighborhood? Plus, it’s Thursday, it’s not summer vacation, kids are in school or at daycare, I thought it was weird,” Agostino surmises. “Between the ice cream truck and the white car, they would have seen the victim if the victim was there, one hundred percent.”

She told police and detectives everything when they got on the scene. She couldn’t make out the man’s nor the woman’s faces but described their build.

It’s the second homicide at the Cove Apartments in Federal Way this May, after a domestic dispute led to the death of another person earlier this month.

In a phone call with KIRO 7, Federal Way Police say it’s “surprising” for calls to come at the apartment complex, saying, outside of those deaths, there are relatively few calls to the apartment complex. Weidner Apartment Homes, the parent company of the apartment complex, did not respond to several calls or emails requesting comment Friday.

Angie says she has called the police on suspicious people in the last few months. She grew up in the area and says Federal Way has changed since then, adding, “It just seems like there’s a lot more violence just in this area.”

