FBI sees spike in lasers pointed at airplanes near Seattle, Spokane airports

The FBI says there has been a ‘dramatic increase’ in people shining lasers at pilots near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Spokane International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says that in 2024, 383 incidents were reported in Washington state. There have been over 100 incidents so far this year.

Neighborhoods with reported incidents in the Seattle area include:

SeaTac

Vashon

White Center

Burien

West Kent

Lake Meridian Park

East Hill

Des Moines

Neighborhoods with reported incidents in the Spokane area include:

West Plains

Nine Mile Falls

Green Bluff

Hillyard

The FBI worked with other agencies to try and find the people responsible. Now, they are asking for the public’s help. If you’ve seen someone do this or have information that may help track down the people responsible, you can report it to the FBI here or call 1 (800) 225-5324.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft can interfere with landing, putting not only the flight crew at risk – but all the passengers on board, too.

Aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft is a federal offense and carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

