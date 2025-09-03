FBI says bones found near Leavenworth campground not human in Travis Decker search

The FBI says bones found near Leavenworth last week are not human, following a large-scale search tied to the ongoing manhunt for Travis Decker.

In a statement, W. Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office, said the bones were recovered on August 25 and 26 during a two-day grid search near Rock Island Campground.

Specialists at Central Washington University reviewed the bones and confirmed they came from animals, not people.

The search spanned nearly 250 acres of rugged terrain and involved multiple law enforcement partners, including the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, and U.S. Forest Service.

Herrington said the operation was “one step in a three-month process” to either locate Decker, find signs of his whereabouts, or uncover evidence tied to the murders of his three daughters.

While the FBI organized this particular search, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office remains the lead agency in the case.

Herrington emphasized that the FBI will continue providing resources as needed, stating, “We are committed to bringing every available FBI resource that will advance this case for as long as it takes.”

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker’s arrest.

Officials warn that Decker should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities urge anyone who sees Decker not to approach him but instead call 911.

Tips can also be submitted to the nearest U.S. Marshals office, by calling the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

©2025 Cox Media Group