FBI offers $25K reward to help find culprit in WA, OR ballot box fires

PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is offering $25,000 to catch the culprit who put explosive devices inside three ballot boxes in Washington and Oregon.

The devices were found in two boxes in Vancouver, Washington, and another was found in Portland, Oregon.

Portland Police Bureau spokesman Mike Benner said he believes the man had a “wealth of experience” in metalwork and welding.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged 30 to 40, who is balding or has very short hair.

Police previously said surveillance video showed the man driving a black or dark-colored 2001 to 2004 Volvo S-60. The vehicle did not have a front license plate, but it did have a rear plate with unknown letters or numbers.

Police say the explosive devices were marked with the message “Free Gaza” and “Free Palestine.” Authorities say they are trying to figure out whether the person who left the devices actually had pro-Palestinian views or used the message to try to create confusion.

You can submit a tip to the FBI here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.













