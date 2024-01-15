FBI acknowledges National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month

In the spirit of National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, The FBI is letting the public know what is being done to prevent such heinous acts.

Human trafficking acts include the following:

Sex trafficking: When people forced to engage in commercial sex acts. Sex trafficking of a minor occurs when the victim is under the age of 18.

When people forced to engage in commercial sex acts. Sex trafficking of a minor occurs when the victim is under the age of 18. Labor trafficking : When individuals are compelled to perform labor or service.

: When individuals are compelled to perform labor or service. Domestic servitude: When individuals within a household appear to be nannies or housekeepers, but they are being controlled and exploited.

“Human trafficking is a crime that knows no barriers, gender, age, or otherwise,” said a spokesperson. “There may be human trafficking right next door to you.”

If you believe a child is involved in a trafficking situation, officials say to submit a tip here.

To learn more about what the FBI is doing to combat human trafficking, visit their website.

