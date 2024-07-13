Father dies, son hospitalized after drowning incident at Wildcat Lake

A drowning incident Thursday at Wildcat Lake has resulted in the death of an adult man and the hospitalization of his 10-year-old son.

The incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. on July 11, according to Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue.

Initial reports from the scene were chaotic, with unconfirmed information suggesting that either a child or the child’s father was underwater near the boat launch, possibly beneath lily pads.

Responding units faced conflicting reports regarding the exact location, with some saying Wildcat Lake Park and others the boat launch area.

When they arrived, Engine 56 confirmed the incident at the boat launch, where CPR was in progress on the man.

Despite efforts by emergency responders, the man was transported to Saint Michael Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s 10-year-old son, who was also involved in the near-drowning, was transported to the hospital for treatment.

