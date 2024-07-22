Father, daughter rescued by US Navy from Tuck Lake in Kittitas County

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A father and his daughter had to be rescued from Tuck Lake in Kittitas County after the man suffered a life-threatening condition during their hike.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) received a Garmin InReach activation from 36-year-old Jeffery Wulf from Olympia.

Hiking with his 11-year-old daughter for the weekend, Jeffery began to suffer severe cramping when he activated the device, KCSO said.

The duo began their hike from the Deception Pass trailhead during peak temperatures before the call for help went out.

A three-person volunteer team with Kittitas County Search & Rescue went out to help but did not reach them until 1:10 a.m.

According to the team, Jefferey was severely dehydrated with the possibility of Rhabdomyolysis, a condition that rapidly damages skeletal muscle tissue.

The Sheriff’s office requested an airlift and a helicopter crew from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island answered the call.

The father-daughter duo were rescued in the early morning and flown to Harborview Medical Center for care.

KCSO credited the Wulfs for being prepared for the hiking conditions and making the rescue possible and thanked the Navy for answering the call.

