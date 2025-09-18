Father, 6-year-old son killed by alleged DUI suspect in Vancouver crosswalk

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A father and his 6-year-old son have died after a driver under suspicion of DUI struck them in a crosswalk Wednesday, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) announced.

At approximately 1:20 p.m., VPD arrived at the 6400 block of N.E. 137th Ave. in Vancouver after hearing reports that a driver had hit a man and his six-year-old son.

First responders found the man lying dead in the roadway, and his son, 10 feet away in a nearby ditch. The child was taken to Randall Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead.

The driver, a 73-year-old male, remained at the scene and was taken into custody. The suspect was arrested on two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of DUI. Officers concurred that speed, reckless driving, and possible impairment may have caused the crash.

The VPD Traffic Unit is currently leading the investigation. Authorities have not released the identities of the driver or the victims.

UPDATE: The Vancouver Police Department is saddened to report the child who was critically injured has died.



The suspect, James H. Paulson, has been booked into the Clark County Jail for two counts of Vehicular Homicide and one count of DUI. https://t.co/PCnajYe1Kr — Vancouver Police USA (@VancouverPDUSA) September 18, 2025

VPD noted there is no additional information available at this time.

