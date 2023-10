Troopers were on the scene of a fatal motorcycle and car crash around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Washington State Patrol said the crash blocked all of eastbound State Route 16 near milepost 12.

The Washington State Department of Transportation was sent for traffic control.

I am saddened to announce that as a result of this crash, one person has died. Please be patient as we process this tragic scene. — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) October 7, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group