Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Seattle’s SODO area, driver arrested

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Scene of fatal crash in SODO (KIRO 7 News)

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating a fatal car-pedestrian collision in the SODO neighborhood.

It happened at around 6 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of First Avenue South and South Lucille Street.

A 64-year-old man was arrested. Seattle Police said he was believed to be impaired.

Both directions of First Avenue South from Lucille to South Orcas Street are closed while officers investigate and work to clear the scene.

Drivers should expect delays and will need to use alternate routes.

This story is developing.

