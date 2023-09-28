Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Seattle’s SODO area, driver arrested

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating a fatal car-pedestrian collision in the SODO neighborhood.

It happened at around 6 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of First Avenue South and South Lucille Street.

A 64-year-old man was arrested. Seattle Police said he was believed to be impaired.

Both directions of First Avenue South from Lucille to South Orcas Street are closed while officers investigate and work to clear the scene.

Drivers should expect delays and will need to use alternate routes.

This story is developing.

Police investigating fatal collision near the intersection of 1 AV S/S Lucile St. More information when available. Expect traffic delays. Please stay out of the area. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 28, 2023

Collision blocking all NB and SB lanes of 1st Ave S from S Lucile St to S Orcas St. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/KaFZXWsejy — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) September 28, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group