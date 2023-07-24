Fast-moving brush fire ignites on side of SR 167

ALGONA, Wash. — A brush fire ignited on the side of State Route 167 in Algona, forcing drivers to try and do u-turns in the middle of the highway.
Southbound lanes are blocked for the fast-moving wildfire that started around 5 p.m.
Fire crews and state patrol are on the scene as the smoke rolls across the freeway.
We saw drivers turning around SR 167 trying to get out of the mess.
🚨Fully Blocking SB SR 167 south of Ellingson in #Algona for a brush fire. All lanes are closed.— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 24, 2023
Fire, Incident Response and State Patrol are at the scene.
Avoid the area and use alternate routes.
Traffic will be diverted off to Ellingson Rd. https://t.co/iEaNu6s6Rh pic.twitter.com/yFpTfs9WSy
©2023 Cox Media Group