Fast-moving brush fire ignites on side of SR 167

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Algona fire (WSDOT)

ALGONA, Wash. — A brush fire ignited on the side of State Route 167 in Algona, forcing drivers to try and do u-turns in the middle of the highway.

Southbound lanes are blocked for the fast-moving wildfire that started around 5 p.m.

Fire crews and state patrol are on the scene as the smoke rolls across the freeway.

We saw drivers turning around SR 167 trying to get out of the mess.




