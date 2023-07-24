Fast-moving brush fire ignites on side of SR 167

ALGONA, Wash. — A brush fire ignited on the side of State Route 167 in Algona, forcing drivers to try and do u-turns in the middle of the highway.

Southbound lanes are blocked for the fast-moving wildfire that started around 5 p.m.

Fire crews and state patrol are on the scene as the smoke rolls across the freeway.

We saw drivers turning around SR 167 trying to get out of the mess.

🚨Fully Blocking SB SR 167 south of Ellingson in #Algona for a brush fire. All lanes are closed.



Fire, Incident Response and State Patrol are at the scene.



Avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Traffic will be diverted off to Ellingson Rd. https://t.co/iEaNu6s6Rh pic.twitter.com/yFpTfs9WSy — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 24, 2023













©2023 Cox Media Group