Fans reflect on Megan Rapinoe’s final game

SEATTLE — The OL Reign set an NWSL attendance record Friday night for soccer icon Megan Rapinoe’s final regular season home game.

More than 34,000 people packed the stands to watch Rapinoe play one more time in Seattle, which left a lot of fans dealing with a mixed bag of emotions.

“Don’t go! I know you have to, but don’t go!” Royal Guard member Nicole O Cathain said.

After 90 minutes and stoppage time, the game against the Washington Spirit ended in a 0-0 draw, but the result didn’t waiver fans from telling KIRO7 it was a truly memorable night.

Fans are thankful Rapinoe played her entire NWSL career with the OL Reign.

“It’s a culmination of just how many years Megan Rapinoe has put in here,” O Cathain said.

Through all the cheers, tears, and plenty of other emotions, fans are thankful for Rapinoe not only what she did on the pitch, but more importantly, what she did off it.

“Thank you. Not just for being you, but for giving so many of us who don’t have a voice, a voice,” O Cathain said.

©2023 Cox Media Group