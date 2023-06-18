Local

Fans have 4 more days to cast first-round ballots for MLB All-Star game

By KIRO 7 News Staff

VIDEO: MLB All-Star Game voting

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Fans have just four more days to cast their first-round ballots for the MLB All-Star game. The #1 vote-getters in each league will earn starting spots in that game.

For infield positions, the top two vote-getters will move on to the next round. For outfield positions, the top six players in the outfield will also move on.

During the first round, you can cast up to five ballots each day by going to MLB.com.

The All-Star Game is less than a month away, happening on July 11 at T-Mobile Park.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read