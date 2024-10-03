Family searching for autistic family member in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Kent police are asking the public for help with finding a vulnerable adult who has been missing since Monday.

Larenz St Amand is a 27-year-old who is autistic and may not always talk to folks, although he can answer questions.

According to his mother, Larenz frequently visits IHOP and Pizza Hut, as well as Southcenter Mall but returns home on the same day.

Lorenz was last seen at his apartment around 9 a.m. on Monday in the 2100 block of South 272nd Street in Kent.

He is described as 5 foot 10, thin build, short hair, a beard and a neck tattoo. He was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater and colored pants.

If you are with Larenz, please call 911 immediately.

If you have tips about Larenz’s whereabouts, call the non-emergency dispatch line at 253-852-2121 or the KPD Tip Line at 253-856-5808. You can also leave a tip at KPDTips@kentwa.gov.

