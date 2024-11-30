Family pet likely started Key Peninsula house fire

KEY PENINSULA, Wash. — The Key Peninsula Fire Department says a family pet is likely to blame for a house fire Friday.

Just before 7:30 p.m., crews were called to a home next to Gateway Park.

The department says they believe one of the pets accidentally turned on the stove, burning some food.

Everyone inside made it out safely.

