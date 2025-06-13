Family identifies man who fell 50 feet over Sol Duc Falls

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Family and friends have identified the man who died after falling over a waterfall in Olympic National Park.

They say 18-year-old Grant Cline from Frisco, Texas, tumbled 50 feet after he slipped at Sol Duc Falls on June 9.

The National Park Service had to temporarily close the area while they recovered him.

A GoFundMe has been created to help them lay him to rest.

“Grant passed away doing what he loved most: climbing. From the moment he first set foot in a rock climbing gym at 14, he found not just a sport, but a calling,” Lillian Treat wrote on the fundraiser. “He once wrote, “From that moment on, I had a purpose, something that made life more than just surviving. Climbing wasn’t just a passion; it was how Grant connected with the world.”

If you’d like to donate, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group