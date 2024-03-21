Family flies from Mexico to attend Renton prayer vigil for woman whose body was found in Mexico

RENTON, Wash. — Family members flew to Washington from Mexico to attend a prayer vigil in Renton for their loved one, whose body was found in Mexico.

Renton Police said detectives were able to confirm a body found in Mexicali, Mexico is 54-year-old Reyna Hernandez.

Her friends reported her missing two days after Hernandez had disappeared from a home in South Renton on Fe b. 26.

Hernandez did not return home after running errands and did not open up her hair salon business in the Renton Highlands, police said.

KIRO 7 News stopped by her business located on Sunset Boulevard.

A large makeshift memorial with flowers, photos and messages were seen in front of her business.

On Mar. 8, Renton detectives saw a news article in Mexicali about an unidentified body that was found in a local cemetery on the Tijuana Highway.

After speaking with Mexican authorities, Renton investigators were able to identify the body as Hernandez.

Authorities also found her vehicle in Mexico.

Mexican law enforcement arrested a suspect on unrelated charges, Renton Police said.

On Tuesday, Renton police told KIRO 7 News the 61-year-old Renton man is a suspect in Hernandez’s case.

He’s currently being held in custody in Mexico.

At this time, it’s not clear who the man is and what his relationship was with Hernandez; however, Renton detectives said this was a domestic violence crime.

KIRO 7 News asked Renton Police if they had any updated information, including the suspect.

A spokesperson said detectives are still working with the FBI and Mexican authorities to determine who has jurisdiction in this case.

“This is the worst possible outcome, and our hearts go out to Reyna’s family and friends,” said Investigations Commander Chandler Swain. “We are working closely with Mexicali police and our U.S. Federal partners to determine when and where Reyna was killed.”

It’s not clear at this time if Reyna Hernandez was killed in the United States or in Mexico.

If it happened in the U.S., authorities would seek to extradite the suspect to face charges in the appropriate jurisdiction.

FAMILY:

KIRO 7 News spoke with Hernandez’s friend and older sister, who flew from Mexico to Washington to attend her sister’s prayer vigil in Renton.

The vigil is open to family, loved ones and anyone who knew Reyna and would like to pray for her and the family.

Both do not speak English; however, Mercedes Cuebas, the daughter of Hernandez’s friend, translated for KIRO 7 News.

The prayer vigil is scheduled to take place at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, located on S 4th Street and Morris Avenue S in Renton, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Hernandez has 11 brothers and sisters and she’s from Monterrey, Mexico, Ivonne Carillo, the victim’s older sister, said.

She was shocked when she heard the news about her sister’s disappearance.

“She wouldn’t be able to believe it, because it was something they had the faith of actually finding her, and be able to see her again, and hug her again,” Carillo said through Cuebas.

But once authorities found her sister’s body, Carillo said the entire family was heartbroken and devastated.

“Her (Hernandez) not being here affected her throughout the past weeks. Knowing that her sister is not here, she knows that she left a big love for everybody who met her, such as friends or family,” said Carillo. “So, it hurts a lot because you don’t get to see her anymore. She feels that she’s here, but not being able to see her at the hair salon or in person affects her throughout the week.”

“It affects her a lot being one of the sisters of her. She knows that she’s not alone because of the friends that Reyna has made throughout the past time are with them, so she doesn’t feel too alone, but she knows she’s feeling really upset knowing she’s not here,” said Carillo.

KIRO 7 News also spoke with the victim’s friend, Mercedes Jimenez, who knew Hernandez for eight years.

“When she found out, it was something she also could not believe. It’s a pain that she felt that she was not able to control it. It hurt her the most because as her friend that she’s known for years, it affected her in ways she couldn’t imagine. They counted on each other for the longest time. Knowing her she was not coming back, it affected her life more than anything,” Cuebas translated for Jimenez.

“She was not only her best friend, but she was a like a sister to my mom,” said Jimenez. Her not being here affects her in a way that she knows, whenever she would have called, she waits for her calls, even though it was here and there, or a daily basis. She misses when she calls her just to talk about how Reyna felt, whether she was happy, or upset or angry.”

Carillo and Jimenez said the family does not know the suspect in this case.

Hernandez was taken to Mexico against her will, they added.

“Reyna was not visiting Mexico at all. She was running her errands as normal. She was taken basically and kidnapped, and taken down to Mexico from here in Washington,” said Jimenez.

Jimenez told KIRO 7 News that Hernandez’s hair salon was considered a second home to her because it created a safe environment for Hernandez to be her authentic self.

“Every time she would go to her hair salon, she would see her dancing being happy, listening to her old favorite music. She would talk and make you laugh. She would make you happy. For her, it was a safety place where she could go and express herself. And being able to connect with Reyna, she misses her saying her famous phrase that she would tell her, ‘I love you manna.’ It was something super special for her knowing they weren’t only best friends, but they were sisters. They care for each other,” she said.





