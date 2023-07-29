Local

Family displaced by Lakewood apartment fire

By Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

Lakewood fire (West Pierce Fire and Rescue)

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A family was displaced by a fire in their Lakewood apartment, according to West Pierce Fire and Rescue.

The fire was in the 3500 block of 92nd Street South.

Firefighters said thankfully there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

