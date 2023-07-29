Family displaced by Lakewood apartment fire

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A family was displaced by a fire in their Lakewood apartment, according to West Pierce Fire and Rescue.

The fire was in the 3500 block of 92nd Street South.

Firefighters said thankfully there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Firefighters at scene of an apartment fire at the 3500 block of 92nd St S in Lakewood. One family was displaced by the fire but thankfully no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/id3f1UCEkG — West Pierce Fire & Rescue (@WestPierce) July 29, 2023

