Family demands answers after rolling car kills Seattle middle school student

SEATTLE, Wash. — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a student who was hit and killed by a rolling car outside of Washington Middle School in Seattle last week.

Arsema Barekew was 12 years old.

Police say that around 1 p.m., the car, which did not have a driver inside, rolled about 75 yards backward on 20th Place South, hitting the girl as she was walking to recess.

KIRO 7 spoke to the family on Tuesday—just five days after her passing.

