Falafel bites recalled for E. coli in WA, 17 other states

SEATTLE, Wash. — Falafel bites are being pulled from stores in Washington and 17 other states because of E. coli concerns.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Fabalish Kickin’ Carrot Falafel Bites are made with organic carrots from Grimmway Farms, which was the center of a massive recall over the weekend.

The recalled falafel bites come in 10-ounce boxes and the lot in question is No. 260925, which is listed on both side flaps of the packaging.

In addition to Washington, the product was also sold in California, Florida, Texas, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Utah.

So far, the FDA says no illnesses have been reported.

Consumers who have purchased the affected Fabalish Kickin’ Carrot Falafel Bites are urged to discard them in the trash and send a photo to orders@fabalish for a full refund.

