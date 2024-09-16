Fail: Would-be mailbox bandits damage car, leave empty-handed in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Failure isn’t always a bad thing.

In some cases, we can learn from it and do better next time.

In other instances, it just means someone failed at doing a bad thing – and that’s a good thing.

Once such case happened overnight Saturday in Tukwila, when thieves tried to break into a row of mailboxes on South 150th Street.

When the task proved to be harder than first thought, they came up with a plan: hook their car up to the mailboxes and then simply drag them away with sparks a’flyin.

But as you may have guessed, things didn’t go as planned.

Instead of the mailboxes going with the car, part of the car stayed with the mailboxes.

At this point, the thieves were probably exasperated and gave up, leaving their rear bumper behind.

We hoped they learned something: Stealing is bad.

©2024 Cox Media Group