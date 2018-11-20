Facebook, Instagram down for some users

Employees of Facebook are investigating issues Tuesday morning that caused errors and delays for some as users reported outages to the social media platform.
Users also reported outages on Instagram, the photo and video focused social media site also owned by Facebook.
Me running to twitter to check if I’m not the only one who’s instagram isn’t working #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/wkckOFAAEo— Maddy Rose🐝 (@maddyxomua) November 20, 2018
It was not immediately clear if the reported issues were related.
Update 11:10 a.m. EST Nov. 20: Employees of both Facebook and Instagram took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to say they continue to work troubleshoot issues reported on the social media sites earlier in the day.
We know some people are having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.— Facebook (@facebook) November 20, 2018
We know some people are having trouble accessing Instagram right now. We know this is frustrating, and we’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.— Instagram (@instagram) November 20, 2018
It was not immediately clear when the issues would be resolved.
Original report: Facebook officials said the company started investigating issues on the site around 5:30 a.m. EST.
Some Twitter users are reporting Facebook is not loading for them. Are you able to access the site? #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/Rlaqi8bD0i— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) November 20, 2018
According to downdetector.com, a majority of U.S. users who reported issues with Facebook or Instagram on Tuesday morning were on the east coast. Users reported that pages that were slow to load or failed to load entirely, among other issues.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}