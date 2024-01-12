FAA intensifies oversight of Boeing, will begin production audits after latest mishap

The Federal Aviation Administration will be increasing its oversight over Boeing’s manufacturing following a midair blowout of a door plug aboard 737 MAX 9 out of Portland.

As part of the intensified oversight, the FAA plans to conduct an audit into the entire 737 MAX 9 production line and its suppliers to determine whether Boeing adhered to proper procedures. It will include more monitoring of 737 MAX 9 “in-service events,” and an assessment of whether quality oversight should be moved to “independent, third-party entities.”

“It is time to re-examine the delegation of authority and assess any associated safety risks,” FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said in a news release. “The grounding of the 737-9 and the multiple production-related issues identified in recent years require us to look at every option to reduce risk. The FAA is exploring the use of an independent third party to oversee Boeing’s inspections and its quality system.”

The FAA’s intensifying focus on safety at Boeing comes just a day after it announced an investigation into whether the manufacturer failed to make sure a fuselage panel that blew off was safe and manufactured to meet the design that regulators approved.

Whitaker told CNBC Friday that FAA will also step up its oversight of Spirit AeroSystems, which supplies Boeing with fuselages for the 737 Max.

©2024 Cox Media Group