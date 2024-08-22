FAA awards ZeroAvia in Everett $4.2M for ‘clean aviation’ project

EVERETT - — ZeroAvia is getting help from the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) to help ‘clean up’ the aviation industry.

A release from the company states that the FAA awarded ZeroAvia $4.2 million to advance the design, fabrication, and testing of its electric motor.

The company wants to work towards eventual certification for it to be used in commercial airplanes.

The money comes from FAA’s “Fueling Aviation’s Sustainable Transition” grant program.

It supports the federal goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the aviation sector by 2050.

The research and development work will take place in ZeroAvia’s Everett propulsion center, which opened in 2022 at Paine Field.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, aviation is responsible for 9% of transportation emissions in the United States and 3% of the nation’s greenhouse gas production.

