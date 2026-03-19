Explosions heard during Everett house fire

Everett firefighters battled a house fire that led to several explosions overnight.

According to the Everett Fire Department, firefighters responded to reports of a house fire along Olympic Drive just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Arriving firefighters found a two-story home on fire and upgraded their response to a second alarm.

“Crews initially worked offensively, going inside the home to put out the fire,” stated Everett Fire. “After hearing several explosions inside, firefighters switched to a defensive approach, moving outside and continuing to fight the fire from there.”

By 1 a.m., Everett Fire confirmed that the fire was extinguished without any injuries, with crews staying to address any hotspots.

At the time of this writing, firefighters are still looking into the cause of the explosions and the fire.

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