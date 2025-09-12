Experts weigh in on political violence rising in America

The search is still on for the suspect who shot and killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah on Wednesday.

Kirk was holding an event on campus and was speaking to the crowd when he was shot. Kirk’s assassination is one of several recent political attacks the United States has dealt with.

In June, a Minnesota lawmaker and their spouse were killed inside their home.

“And that is part of what is concerning about what we are seeing in the modern era,” Seattle U political science professor Patrick Schoettmer said.

Schoettmer has dove into a few studies that paint a dark picture when it comes to how bad political violence has become in the U.S.

He says, according to Reuters, from Jan. 6, 2021 to the last presidential election, there have been over 300 political attacks, which is the most we’ve since the 1970’s.

“I think for most Americans, it’s the most political violence they have seen in their lifetime,” Schoettmer said.

KIRO 7 also spoke with Robert Carpenter, who was at Utah Valley University when Kirk was shot. He was at the rally to engage with Kirk about a topic different from politics.

“And I saw Charlie. I had my eyes on him the entire time,” Carpenter said. “And we all hear the gun shot,” he continued.

He says after the shot rang out, the crowd dispersed, and he took cover. He says even 24 hours later, he still doesn’t know how to process it.

“People keep saying ‘oh you are traumatized.’ I don’t know. I’m just feeling out how I feel,” Carpenter said.

KIRO 7 asked Schoettmer where our country goes from here in order to stop political violence from happening. He says political leaders on both sides of the aisle need to come together and show humanity.

“So, one way out of this for us is to find a focus on some sort of goal that is unifying rather than divisive,” he said.

“This shouldn’t be happening. Political violence is not ok,” Carpenter said.

