Experts warning people to stay away from seals during pupping season

WASHINGTON — This week, a local marine organization is reminding people of the rules when it comes to keeping harbor seals safe during “pupping season.”

The season of seeing seal babies pop up on Pacific Northwest beaches runs from May to September every year, but seals can be found warming up in the sand through December.

Casey McLean with the Sealife Rescue, Research, and Rehabilitation Center (SR-3) told KIRO 7 that around 60 seals a year end up in their care during the pupping season.

She said more often than not, this happens because humans get too close, causing their mother to abandon them out of fear.

Federal law says people must stay 100 yards away from marine life in order to protect them.

Unfortunately, many of the seals at the Des Moines facility are there because humans let curiosity get the best of them.

“That can look like anything from people touching them and being too close, our pets getting too close, because mom harbor seals are very skittish and it doesn’t take much to scare her off,” McLean said.

She tells us watching them from afar is the best option, even if you think a seal needs help.

“It is illegal to touch them, offer them food, pour water on them, any of that kind of thing, it’s best to keep our distance and let the experts say if they need help,” McLean said.

She tells us they have enough issues even without human interference.

“They face a lot of threats out there from toxins and diseases to food resource problems, gunshot wounds-- there’s a lot of threats they face in our waters,” McLean said.

SR-3 is the only facility in the PNW that’s specifically dedicated to combat health issues in marine life. They specialize in seals, sea lions, dolphins, porpoises, and the occasional sea turtle.

Every animal that stays here gets special care and treatment.

“Their best chance in the wild is to stay with mom, we are good substitutes, but they will always do better to stay with here,” McLean said.

Eventually, if the animals are healthy enough, they get sent off to new adventures.

“Our whole goal is release. We want to return them to be part of the healthy population,” McLean said.

She tells us it’s best practice to stay far away from all marine life to keep them safe.

If you see any sort of marine wildlife that seems distressed, you can go to https://www.sealifer3.org/.

There is also information on how to donate and volunteer. McLean says they are an organization funded by public donations, so every little bit helps when it comes to saving lives.

