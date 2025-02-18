Experts offer tips to avoid contractor scams

SEATTLE — November’s bomb cyclone left hundreds of Washington families to rebuild. With that, on top of a housing boom in recent years, puts contractors in hot demand.

Whether remodeling, rebuilding, or repairing – be careful of who you hire. Doing your homework early can save you from potential financial trouble down the road.

“I think the first rule is don’t do business with companies that go door to door. This is continues to happen where unlicensed contractors are just straight up scam artists go door to door and say, hey, ‘you know, I’ll deal with this problem’,” says Kevin Brasler, with Consumers’ Checkbook. He’s an expert on avoiding scams.

Brasler advises anyone looking for a contractor to do research, read reviews, and take multiple bids. Also, contractors need a contract.

“It doesn’t take that much more work for the company to put in writing exactly what they’re going to do when they’re going to start, when they’re going to finish,” says Brasler.

His million dollar advice? No money upfront.

“Because what often happens is they demand a small payment up front or even a large one, and then they just disappear. This continues to happen. It’s been happening since there were contractors, since people owned homes, and it continues to occur,” says Brasler.





©2025 Cox Media Group