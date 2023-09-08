Expect traffic hassles from road closures during weekend events

SEATTLE — A busy weekend of sports and events is once again battling a weekend of road work.

Drivers heading to Lumen Field for the Seahawks home opener against the Rams may have a hard time getting there.

As usual, the Washington State Department of Transportation created a map with some of the many events happening in Western Washington and beyond, from a Lumineers concert at the Gorge, to a Lego convention, and Seahawks, Seattle Storm and Huskies games.

People going to those events and others will be up against closures that will make getting around difficult this weekend.

Interstate 405 between Renton and Bellevue is the big one. All lanes in both directions will be closed between Sunset Boulevard Northeast and Coal Creek Parkway from Friday night to Monday morning.

That will put extra pressure on Interstate 5, where the express lanes and southbound exits to Mercer Street in Seattle will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

In Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood, the ramp from South Spokane Street to southbound I-5 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

In Downtown Seattle on Saturday and Sunday, the Seattle Slam 3-on-3 youth basketball tournament will close part of Fifth Avenue between Denny Way and Wall Street, and part of Vine Street between Fourth Avenue and Denny.

The State Route 99 Tunnel will be closed in both directions overnight for scheduled maintenance from 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Add the Bainbridge Island ferry being temporarily closed to vehicles, and drivers should expect some major traffic hassles.

