Expect overnight lane reductions on I-5 this week

SEATTLE — A heads up for drivers in the Seattle area.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will be reducing lanes of Interstate 5 this week to repair some potholes.

Southbound lane reductions

The closures begin Monday night and will go through Friday morning.

Southbound I-5 from the Ship Canal Bridge to Mercer Street will be reduced to two lanes nightly from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each night.

The following southbound I-5 ramps will also be closed nightly:

The Boylston Avenue East on-ramp, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The off-ramp to Mercer Street, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound lane reductionThe right lane of northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. June 23, to 4 a.m. Tuesday, June 24, so contractor crews can replace roadway markers between the off- and on-ramps for State Route 520.

