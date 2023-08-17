Expect long wait times as Gorge Amphitheater enhances security

The Gorge Amphitheater is getting ready for another weekend music festival.

And it’s warning visitors about enhanced security.

This comes two months after a shooting at the amphitheater campground killed two people and injured two others.

Now, campers checking in for this weekend’s Bass Canyon festival will find extra security, staff, and firearm detection canines. And they’ll be subjected to personal and vehicle searches.

For the fastest entry, visitors are asked to arrive early if possible.

