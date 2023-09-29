Expect Everett I-5 lane reductions as crews add striping

EVERETT — Closures on I-5 in Everett began on Friday as crews began to add permanent striping to the northbound lanes.

The construction will cause the following closures from Lowell Road to Marine View Drive:

8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, to 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, one left lane open.

8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, to 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, one left lane open.

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, Monday, Oct. 2, through Wednesday, Oct. 4, one left lane open.

Completion of the project depends on the weather according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

This construction is the last step in the project to replace damaged concrete panels, expansion joints and to remove high spots on the roadway.

If you would like real-time updates on the construction and closures download the WSDOT mobile app.

©2023 Cox Media Group