Expect delays on Southbound I-5 this weekend. WSDOT plans to finish joint expansion replacements

The final weekend of Revive I-5 expansion joint replacement on Interstate 5 over Military Road begins Friday evening, September 6.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says people who rely on southbound I-5 should prepare for lane reductions 24 hours a day between Albro Place and mid-Boeing Field.

Lane reductions begin as early as 9 p.m.

By 11 p.m. the southbound freeway will be reduced to two lanes until 5 a.m. Monday, September 9.

WSDOT says weekend-long lane closures allow contractor crews to complete work more efficiently.

Depending on the weather, WSDOT says crews will replace aging joints and pour concrete around them.

With southbound I-5 reduced to two lanes, travelers should:

Allow extra travel time.

Consider alternative routes.

Look at transit possibilities.

This Revive I-5 project is just one aspect of the critical preservation work occurring in the state. Lane closures on northbound and southbound I-5 will continue on weeknights as the work wraps up with restriping on the roadway.

For the latest construction closure information, visit the WSDOT real-time travel map, download the WSDOT traffic app or sign up for email updates.

