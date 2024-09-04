Expect delays on Southbound I-5 this weekend. WSDOT plans to finish joint expansion replacements

The final weekend of Revive I-5 expansion joint replacement on Interstate 5 over Military Road begins Friday evening, September 6.
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says people who rely on southbound I-5 should prepare for lane reductions 24 hours a day between Albro Place and mid-Boeing Field.
Lane reductions begin as early as 9 p.m.
By 11 p.m. the southbound freeway will be reduced to two lanes until 5 a.m. Monday, September 9.
WSDOT says weekend-long lane closures allow contractor crews to complete work more efficiently.
Depending on the weather, WSDOT says crews will replace aging joints and pour concrete around them.
With southbound I-5 reduced to two lanes, travelers should:
- Allow extra travel time.
- Consider alternative routes.
- Look at transit possibilities.
This Revive I-5 project is just one aspect of the critical preservation work occurring in the state. Lane closures on northbound and southbound I-5 will continue on weeknights as the work wraps up with restriping on the roadway.
For the latest construction closure information, visit the WSDOT real-time travel map, download the WSDOT traffic app or sign up for email updates.
