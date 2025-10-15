Expect delays on Ship Canal Bridge this week

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Drivers heading south on I-5 across the Ship Canal Bridge should expect delays this week.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews will shut down lanes every night through Friday morning.

Closures will start at 10 p.m. and wrap up by 5 a.m. the next day.

On Tuesday, the express lanes will close even earlier — at 9 p.m.

Drainage upgrades on Ship Canal Bridge

Crews are prepping the road for drainage upgrades.

That work will lead to five more weekend lane closures. The next one starts Friday night around 10 p.m.

