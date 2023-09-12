Expect delays around Hurricane Ridge for upcoming construction

As crews work to restore access to Hurricane Ridge, temporary closures will occur along the road to the trailhead during construction.

For three weeks, starting Sept. 19, crews will be working in the parking lot to re-establish long-term utilities such as water, wastewater, and electricity.

Travelers will see temporary closures of the road to Hurricane Ridge and a reduction in parking availability, as well as additional delays in accessing the area.

The work will allow further progress in providing access to eventual public restrooms, as well as a weather station and other essential park needs.

“We are excited to be taking this next step towards restoring winter access to Hurricane Ridge,” commented Zach Gray, Acting Deputy Facility Manager. “This important work will include cutting and removing asphalt, excavating and digging trenches as well as laying equipment, and paving and patching the site.”

Beginning Sept. 19, Hurricane Hill Road will be closed on weekdays during construction and restored on Saturdays and Sundays.

Visitors will still be able to access the Wolf Creek and Hurricane Hill trails, however, hikers should be prepared for twice the hike length as some areas will only be accessible by foot.

