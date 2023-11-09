Car completely totaled after crashing through side of Everett home

EVERETT, Wash. — A car crashed into the side of an Everett home Wednesday afternoon.

Everett Fire said the collision involved two cars, one completely totaled after ramming into a house on 7400 Beverly Lane.

Firefighters extracted a person from one of the cars with non-life-threatening injuries.

Utility wires were involved and Everett PUD has responded as well.

