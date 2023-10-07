Everett traffic stop leads to over 300 grams of drugs seized

EVERETT, Wash — The week of September 25, a patrol officer pulled over a vehicle in South Everett for a traffic violation and found over 300 grams of drugs and weapons.

When the officer pulled the man over they saw “brass knuckles” on a seat which is classified as a dangerous weapon.

The suspect was then arrested for possession of a deadly weapon.

Police said he is an eight-time convicted felon. The man declined consent for the police to search his vehicle but did admit to having firearms inside.

While searching the man’s vehicle, police found drugs and other weapons.

The uncovered drugs include:

196.9 grams of methamphetamine

76.72 grams of fentanyl powder

31.66 grams of cocaine

1,500 M30 (fentanyl) pills

They also found $1,597 in cash.

The man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

