Everett residents ordered to vacate as apartment building cleaned over drug contamination

EVERETT, Wash. — The City of Everett has set up a new pallet shelter for people staying at one of the Catholic Community Services buildings.

Officials say that’s because the ‘Clare’s Place’ apartment building is contaminated.

“‘Clare’s Place’ provides 65 units of permanent supportive housing for chronically homeless and vulnerable households in Snohomish County,” says its website.

The Department of Health posted a warning sign and ordered residents to vacate this week.

Warning signs on 'Clare's Place' apartment building in Everett.

Those residents needed to move out but had limited other options.

We reached out to the city for more information.

My Everett News reported that the building is being cleaned over drug contamination.

