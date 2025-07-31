Everett police ID suspect’s vehicle and possible driver in fatal hit-and-run

EVERETT, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Everett Police Department (EPD) officers responded to reports of a man lying on the ground with severe, life-threatening injuries, the EPD confirmed Wednesday.

The man was located on 7th Avenue S.E. at approximately 4:30 a.m. on July 27. Despite lifesaving efforts by Firefighters, the man died at the scene.

Pedestrian killed in early morning Everett hit and run

Investigators said a car likely hit the man while he was walking near the intersection of Casino Road and 5th Avenue West. The driver then escaped before the victim was later found further down the roadway.

The Everett Police Traffic Safety Unit then gathered witness statements, business surveillance footage, and data from the department’s FLOCK camera system.

By July 29, detectives had identified a suspect vehicle and a possible driver. Officers have since impounded the vehicle to search for forensic evidence.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to confirm the driver’s identity. The investigation remains active, and no charges have been filed.

